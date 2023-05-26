Canoeist Fuksa will ride the kilometer final at the WC in Poznań, kayaker Dostál failed

The multiple medalist from the top events, Fuksa, appeared at the individual Olympic distance for the first time this season. He finished third in the heat and was far behind the first place ensuring direct progress to the final. He also took third place in the semi-finals, which secured him a place in the A final. He will fight for a medal on Saturday at 11:41.

At that time, the four-time Olympic medalist Dostál will have already completed the B final. He took fifth place in the heat and semi-finals. In the fight for the A final, he was separated by more than three seconds from third place. He still has a non-Olympic 500m race ahead of him in Poznań.