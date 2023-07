Canoeist Jiří Minařík won a silver medal in the 500-meter race in the under-23 category at the Auronz World Championships. In the final, he was beaten only by the Brazilian Vieira, who won by nine tenths of a second. The Czech representative improved his mood after Saturday’s start in the double canoe, in which he and Jiří Zalubil narrowly missed out on a medal. Nine hundredths separated them from bronze in fourth place.

