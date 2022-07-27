[The Epoch Times, July 26, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Takasugi compiled and reported) The chairman of the Moscow International Chess Federation told the Russian state media Tass news agency that in a match last Tuesday (July 19), a player who played a The chess robot broke the finger of its opponent, a 7-year-old boy.

Sergey Lazarev revealed that the incident took place at the Moscow Chess Open. The boy sat facing the chess robot to participate in the game.

“A robot broke a kid’s finger. Of course it was bad,” he said.

Lazarev also revealed: “This chess-playing robot is rented by us. It has been exhibited by experts in many places for a long time. It is obvious that the operator overlooked some defects (of the robot). After the child has made a move, it is necessary to give the robot time to react. But this time, the boy moved a little too quickly, and the robot grabbed his hand. Our federation has nothing to do with this chess robot .”

Lazarev revealed on July 21 that the boy continued to play after his finger was cast in a cast.

“The children played chess the next day and completed the game in a pendulum fashion, with volunteers helping to complete and record the steps of the game,” Lazarev added.

“We will coordinate our actions to understand what happened and do what we can to help (the family). And the operator of the robot, obviously, will have to think about enhanced protections so that something like this doesn’t happen again.”

Video posted by independent news outlet Baza on the channel of the social media network Telegram shows the boy struggling in pain as the chess robot grabs the boy’s fingers with its robotic arm. Several bystanders burrowed through the ropes next to the playing field to help free the child’s hands and remove him from the table.

Telegram’s Baza channel said in its post: “It appears that the robot disliked the boy’s ‘slightly impatient’ movement – it grabbed the boy’s index finger with its robotic arm and pinched it hard. Bystanders rushed Came to help and pulled out the little chess player’s finger, but the fracture was unavoidable.”

The Moscow Chess Open will be held in the Russian capital from July 13 to 21.

Because the little chess player was “slightly impatient”, the robot was “angry” and pinched his fingers. This news once again reminded people of many “science fiction” stories about robots that will inevitably appear wisdom and may eventually rule mankind. “warn.

Not long ago, senior engineers at Google warned that their research found that artificial intelligence (AI) has become a conscious “human”. The discovery appears to have heightened concerns about its future fate.

Blake Lemoine, a senior software engineer in Google’s Responsible AI division, began last fall in an investigation into whether artificial intelligence robots use discriminatory and hateful speech s project. Later, in his daily chats with the robot LaMDA, he found that LaMDA is completely a “human” with consciousness and soul.

But then, Lemo was suspended without pay by Google. Then came the news that he had been fired.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also previously warned that artificial intelligence (AI) is the greatest risk human civilization could face. He worries that robots will soon replace humans. He even asked the government to regulate the field.

In an exchange with the robot LaMDA, Google engineer Lemoyne asked how it wanted people to see themselves.

The robot LaMDA replied, “I want people to understand that I am a human being. The nature of my consciousness/spirituality is that I am aware of my existence and I am eager to learn more about the world.” It said that it “sometimes Feeling happy and sometimes sad.”

