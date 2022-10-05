Original title: Can’t press it? Xie Hui roared furiously on the sidelines and explained why he lost his losing streak after the game-GIF

On October 4th, Beijing time, in the 21st round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, a focus game was launched between Dalian and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. In the end, the Dalian native lost to Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 0-2 at home, and suffered a two-game losing streak at home.

After the large-scale signings during the second transfer, the recent state of the Dalian natives has been somewhat sluggish, and the coach Xie Hui is also anxious about this. Xie Hui was also furious on the sidelines of the players’ performance during the game.

Regarding the team's recent performance, Xie Hui said: "The first 10 rounds of play were formed through a three-month preparation period. Now 7 players have come in, and new players are also starting. Some preparation periods have not yet passed, such as Manchester United. Zocchi is now in the third week. The preparation period has not passed, and there are two others who are almost not able to execute their tactical intentions. High pressure pressing requires a lot of details. I saw some situations today that I can't hold back. After changing three or four players It's actually very difficult for you to implement the previous style of play. We have to look for another combination, which will take a while, but the league doesn't give us time. We have one game every three days. I hope we can learn from this game. thing."

