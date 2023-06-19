Run run but you can’t get better at running despite training. And the more you don’t find satisfaction, the more you train, always bordering on frustration. The reason is simpler than you think e most likely it’s because you try too hard. That is, you always end up in the dreaded Zone 3 plateau. That’s the gray area of ​​running training.

Can’t improve your running despite training? Here’s why

If you want to reach your true potential in running, and achieve real improvements, you have to break out of this stalemate, i.e. avoid overtraining. Because the reason you’re not getting better at running despite your workouts is that you’re probably trying too hard and not running slow enough.

To get better at running, you have to run slowly

Il The secret to getting better at running is that you have to learn to run slowlyi.e. slow down to go faster. This is the real secret. Which then means training in the right running zones.

For runners indeed there is nothing better than the slow ride in Zone 2. Many runners eliminate Zone 2 work in favor of Zone 3, because they fall into the trap that running harder more often leads to better results. However, Zone 3 work is above aerobic pace and has some lactate response, meaning it’s not hard enough to cause desirable physical adaptation, but it’s too hard to allow for daily recovery. If you want to know what is training in Zone 2 for runningread here.

Constantly pushing yourself into Zone 3, day after day, is ahabit of the runner with little time available, where the mileage and average pace are the only things that validate the workout. This athlete can often find himself at a standstill and wonder how he could work so hard to achieve so little. As already mentioned, continuous work in Zone 3 does not allow sufficient recovery and puts the athlete in a state of continuous fatigue. No wonder you feel “stoned”! So how do we get out of this stalemate and get back to delivering great results? Meanwhile you can read what training in Zone 3 is all about and why it is considered the gray area of running in this article.

Respect your running heart rate zones

The first rule is that the easy days have to be really easy and the hard days really hard. An easy hour in Zone 2 will always be more beneficial than a moderately hard effort in Zone 3 for the same hour. You need to create a program that allows for easy days in Zone 2 to elicit a recovery response, increase aerobic capacity, and increase fatty acid utilization. The latter is one of the main advantages of running in Zone 2: real aerobic running will make you burn fat better. Running in zone 3 will have you burning a blend of carbs and fat, while never making you super efficient as a carb or fat burner!

Tough days must be really tough!

If you have real goals in running don’t expect much benefit from Zone 3 when it is scientifically proven that along with slow running in Zone 2 it is better to do a high level activity in Zone 4 and in Zone 5. The benefits for speed, lactate resistance and metabolism are maximized when you perform a work of high end in Zone 4 and Zone 5. This is where you become efficient at buffering lactic acid, most efficient at burning carbohydrates, and thus achieve optimal performance.

How to organize your workouts if you can’t get better at running

The first thing you need to do if you can’t get better at running is drop the “middle pace” ego. Validating a run based on average pace alone is a gamble that leads directly to a hard run at the expense of recovery and adaptation. The two best things you can do are invest in a heart rate monitor and calculate your pace zones based on a recent race effort.

Then each day of hard running should be followed by one or two days of easy running. Such a program allows for adequate recovery, maximizes time, and allows even time-pressed athletes to perform two high-quality workouts per week. Most athletes will notice a big jump in form when they slow down and put the energy saved in Zone 2 days into the tough Zone 4 and Zone 5 days.

Conclusions

If you’re desperate for a quantum leap and are needlessly pushing yourself to the limit run after run, try to adopt a “run slower to get faster” approach to running. Your mileage may be less at first, but the aerobic benefits you get will outweigh the mileage you lost. Most athletes see a leap in form after four weeks and the biggest leaps occur between four and 12 weeks.

