Can’t we take anything for granted anymore in Serie A?

Sometimes it’s better not to take everything too much for granted. Or maybe for simple and downhill. This must perhaps have been the thought of the Juventus people afterwards the draw at Genoa’s home. Because, beyond Massa’s gross errors, Bani’s hands and other individual episodes that could have changed the course and history of the match, there is undoubtedly a bit of a bitter taste in the mouth due to a slowdown that was unexpected for many. And.

The illusion of a script that could repeat itself

What is it that makes you think even more? Perhaps the fact that, on many occasions, there was talk of a Juve who were not at all convincing and were never truly brilliant from a playing point of view. In short, the classic Allegri fortune it was almost back in fashion. But we also talked about character, personality and a team capable of making destiny smile and never giving up. It’s impossible not to think about the defenders’ goals and the last-gasp victories. This time the scream for a defender’s goal in the last minute was caught in his throat. Indeed Bremer’s deflection from a few steps found Martinez’s hand. Almost as if to say that competitive spirit and the desire to throw one’s heart over the obstacle are not always enough.

So why ever take anything for granted? Difficult to answer, actually no. Maybe because sometimes the courage and organization, that demonstrated by a Genoa without strikers and fresh from three defeats in the last four games, can go beyond scripts and illusions. Scripts and illusions which, at times, have to clash with the reality of a championship where everyone can play with everyone else.

And now everyone pay attention

Therefore, the Ferraris match is a sort of message to everyone: never lower the alert threshold and think that surprises cannot be around the corner.or. Inter know this well, as they will visit a wounded Lazio over the weekend but not to be taken lightly. The possibility of breaking away from Juventus is very tempting, but the risk of being burned and disappointed is equally high. And now everything could reopen.

What else can this round of Serie A tell us? A lot, but also nothing. It all depends on what you are looking for. A strong response from Milan and Napoli cannot fail to be in our thoughts. But watch out Bologna-Rome, with the Bolognese who, with the headlights off, can take even more of the spotlight. And this, a few months ago, was anything but predictable and obvious.

