Cantù, is made for David Logan: announcement soon

Cantù, is made for David Logan: announcement soon

David Logan is the big coup for the Playoffs in Cantù: according to reports to Sportando, an agreement has been reached between the 40-year-old full-back with a Polish passport and the company from Brianza, and an announcement is expected shortly.

Logan, back from a protagonist salvation in A1 with Givova Scafati, returns to A2 after the experience with Treviso (culminating with promotion) and finds again coach Meo Sacchetti, leader of the Scudetto with Sassari in 2015.

