The other 8 clubs involved in the capital gains investigation which led to a 15-point penalty in the standings for Juventus and the conviction of its managers by the Federal Court of Appeal have been acquitted and will not have any consequences or penalties.

The requests

—

The chief prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné had requested for the other clubs: a fine of 195 thousand euros for Sampdoria, 42 thousand euros for Empoli, 320 thousand euros for Genoa. He also requested a fine for Parma (338 thousand euros), Pisa (90 thousand euros), breaking latest news (125 thousand euros), Pro Vercelli (23 thousand euros) and the “old” Novara (8 thousand euros). With regard to the sanctions requested for the 52 executives involved, if four months of inhibition were added to the black and white ones compared to the first trial, for the others the April requests had been confirmed: 12 months for Massimo Ferrero, 8 months and 20 days for Ienca for Samp; 11 months and 15 days for courses at Empoli; 6 months and 10 days for Preziosi, 10 months and 15 days for Zarbano of Genoa. Plus the other Serie B executives.