Government intervention on overstated capital gains of Serie A clubs is a bluff. And it carries with it potential indirect risk. The last chapter of the immediate (and emotional) responses of the majority of centre-right to the issues that occupy the public debate risks not curbing the problem. In the wake of the sporting condemnation of Juventus which has brought the theme of exchange gains in the sports world, useful for rouge i balance sheets in the current year but which end up generating a vicious circle because of the depreciationthe regulatory intervention was immediately announced by the Minister of the Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Immediately a stop – And the executive acted in its own way: “hard fist”, frontal response, problem cancelled. At least in appearance. First of all, the times have already lengthened. The parliamentary vehicle identified for action – the Milleproroghe decree – immediately proved to be inadequate: the government presented theamendment in a package of 23 amendments but the Budget and Constitutional Affairs commissions immediately quashed the provision. The envisaged change is in fact a novelty, not an extension. And it is therefore technically inadmissible. Not bad, because the ministry has made it known that in any case the crackdown will be included in a measure to this. But beyond the formal issues, there are substantial aspects of the novelties imagined by the Mef that leave one perplexed i technicians.

What does it include – To understand where the doubts arise from, we must first explain what the government has planned. The intervention goes to affect fiscally on companies, not on how capital gains come accounted for in the budgets. The technical report states that the new law “eliminates the possibility for sports clubs to be able to spread capital gains over five years for the purpose of income determination in the case of possession of one year, thus falling within the general condition of three-year tenure”. Until today, football clubs like all other sports clubs enjoyed a favorable regime under the frequency with which players change teams. They could therefore dilute the “good” player even if he stayed in the same shirt for just one year. Now, however, the dilution will take effect only after three years of permanence, as per the legislation that applies to all other companies. The possibility of spreading over 5 years remains only for the portion paid in money. In addition to deleting the favorable regime for sports clubs and adapt their legislation to the general one, the executive also intervenes on the capital gains generated by the direct exchange of two players, without the passage of money: in this case the capital gain will feed the income for the current year and not can be smeared. The aim is essentially, according to the government, “to restrict the possibility of allocating capital gains for the purpose of determining income, determining potential positive effects in terms of revenue prudentially not quantified”, reads again in the technical report.

The opinion of the accountants – In other words, the squeeze mainly concerns capital gains without the transfer of money which, contributing to income in a single year, could – technically – lead to a “positive sign” in the balance sheets, which at that point would generate an income to be taxed. “In reality, the intervention, as we know it today, appears quite useless. It seems irrelevant to us to tighten the tax issue by making these operations highly taxed to avoid overestimating them in the budget ”, he tells Ilfattoquotidiano.it Emanuel Serinastudy partner Lexis and national secretary of theNational Union of Young Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts. The concept is simple: “Almost all sports clubs have loss-making balance sheets, there is no tax issue related to profit taxation – explains Serina – The overestimated capital gains are concocted for a completely different reason: the companies make them to close their balance sheets, for example, with a loss of 40 million instead of -100. Let’s say that with this intervention, in the vast majority of cases, the maximum will simply be more contained tax loss but it will not affect the budget numbers. It seems difficult, and therefore complicated, for the norm to become a real disincentive to overestimate operations”.

The indirect risk – Not only. The rule risks generating a perverse effect. An example: under the current regulation, the Alfa team realizes 5 overstated trading gains in one year for a total of X million euros and closes the balance sheet with Y million euros in red instead of Z. Under the regime devised by the government, realizing the same number of capital gains for the same amount of millions of euros, it closes the financial statements with a profit of 20 million. At this point the company would have to pay taxes on that 20 million. But it will be enough to pay the players or coach more, or else invest 10 million to buy a footballer and get him to sign a contract worth 10 million a year, to bring the balance sheet and therefore have no profits that would be taxed. In short: the intervention could indirectly make increase costs to avoid paying taxes, while continuing to realize overestimated and potentially increasing capital gains financial deficits. In short, it risks becoming almost an incentive to spend more. “Yes, potentially the law can generate this distorting effect,” confirms Serina.

The easy way – “The reality is that we should act on the way in which the capital gains generated by the exchange of players are included in the balance sheet. The solution to curb the phenomenon is ACCOUNTING, non fiscal”. The simplest way, according to the national secretary of Ungdcec, is one: “In the case of exchanges of intangible fixed assets, such as the performance rights of a footballer, one should use theimpairment testor a check aimed at ascertaining whether or not an asset has suffered a reduction in value – concludes Serina – In this case, for example, the contract made to sign by the player could be used as a parameter: if in the context of the exchange I have hired a player valued at 8 million and I pay him 100mila euro per year it is quite evident that its value has been overestimated”.