news-txt”>

“In our country there is a widespread culture of suspicion. It is a strategy, a working method that is part of our country and it amazes me that this culture is followed”. This is how the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, responds to a question about the two ‘Covisoc papers’ that the federation handed over to the lawyers of Cherubini and Paratici in the context of the capital gains case, which led to the 15-point penalty against Juventus. now being examined by the Board of Guarantee.

“I understand the different strategies, but the way of working within the FIGC that I declared from the first moment is evident, perfectly tracing the contents of those two emails. There is nothing strange, I asked Covisoc to carry out checks for forms of study and Covisoc takes over, that’s all. It’s an operating mode of study that has turned into a form of exaltation, a way to find a lock pick”, remarked Gravina.

– “Justice is justice, we have done studies and made material available and we stopped, everything else does not fall within the judgment of the federation. The problem is when you try to violate the rules of the sports justice code : we cannot go outside those rules”, added Gravina, answering those who asked him if the timing for the processes related to capital gains could not affect the final rush of the championship. “I understand – he repeats – the strategies that are being pursued, but everyone needs a sense of responsibility to land in a period that allows the championship to experience its natural path and the parties to accept the verdicts of the justice bodies. Then surely there will come a time when we need to put a stop to it”. The number one in via Allegri adds that “the championship will issue its verdict which it seems to me that the field is outlining very clearly. We are awaiting the judgment of the Board of Guarantee for only one club. There are other checks by the prosecution, I don’t know if they will be defined in this championship or in subsequent moments but justice must take its course”.