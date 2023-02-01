Home Sports Capital gains Juve, Paratici’s black book is the most relevant document
Sports

Capital gains Juve, Paratici’s black book is the most relevant document

by admin
Capital gains Juve, Paratici’s black book is the most relevant document

The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office had already underlined the relevance of the document for outlining the alleged illicit profiles of Juve’s modus operandi. And the Court of Appeal confirmed its weight

Federico Cherubini called it the “black book” and he could not have chosen a more appropriate name, to expose all the critical points of the capital gains system implemented by Fabio Paratici. The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office had already underlined its importance in outlining the alleged illicit profiles of this modus operandi. “It is a document of absolute importance as it fully confirms the hypotheses formulated in the initial phase of the investigations and already widely verified during the telephone interception operations”, reads the prosecutor’s file. And now the Federal Court of Appeal has also reiterated it, in the reasons for the sentence which inflicted 15 penalty points on Juventus, defining it as an “unequivocal objective element”.

See also  Longarone, a two-year-old child who died of intoxication. "He may have ingested drugs"

You may also like

Ding Hao won the LG Cup final, and...

The attacking midfielder was born in Argentina: the...

Rome-Cremonese, the alternative odds: Under 10.5 shots of...

Zaniolo out of Rome until June. And Italy...

Brittney Griner, the return to the field triggers...

Inter-Atalanta, signals from Lukaku for Inzaghi: now he...

Fantasy Championship Gazzetta, Francesco Lonardo winner of the...

Many stubborn illnesses are hard to return to...

The Apu goes ahead with Finetti, no changes...

Juventus penalized: the appeal and strategies of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy