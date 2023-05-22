Capital gains Juve, the trial and the sentence on the penalty: the live news

Hearing started: the protagonists

The hearing for the capital gains-Juventus case began a little while ago and after the Juventus appeal to the Guarantee College at Coni, it returns today to the Federal Court of Appeal, called to remodulate the sentence (last January by -15 points in the standings ) above all clarifying the responsibility of the non-top management of the club in the sanctions against Juventus. At the hearing, which takes place entirely remotelythe federal prosecutor and the Juventus lawyers are connected, together with the Juventus president, Gianluca Ferrero, as well as the new college of the court, presided over by Ida Raiola and not by Mario Luigi Torsello as in last January