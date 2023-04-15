Home Sports Capital gains Juventus, Paratici appeals to FIFA: no to FIGC sanctions abroad too – Football
Capital gains Juventus, Paratici appeals to FIFA: no to FIGC sanctions abroad too – Football

Capital gains Juventus, Paratici appeals to FIFA: no to FIGC sanctions abroad too – Football

Fabio Paratici has decided to appeal to Fifa against the decision of the Disciplinary Commission to extend the sanctions imposed in the FIGC at an international level. Sky Sports UK reports it. The Football Federation has imposed a 30-month ban on the former Juventus manager in the context of the trial on the capital gains case. Paratici’s work at Tottenham has been temporarily suspended pending the outcome of the appeal, which will be examined on 19 April by the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport

