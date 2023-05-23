Capital gains: Juventus penalized by 10 points, is now out of Europe – Football

Ten penalty points, one less than what was requested by the Prosecutor of the Football Federation, led by Giuseppe Chinè, were inflicted on Juventus by the judges of the Federal Court of Appeal for the new episode of the capital gains trial. An immediately enforceable verdict that relegates the bianconeri to seventh place in the standings, outside the European zone, also given that in the away match at Empoli, in the last postponement of the 36th matchday which began shortly after the announcement of the verdict, Massimiliano’s team Allegri was defeated 4-1 by the Tuscans.

ANSA Agency Goal from Luperto, brace from Caputo. The Church for the Bianconeri is online. The direct (ANSA)

An emblematic situation of a process made up of penalties, points returned, new penalties and maximum uncertainty. The club, in an official note, “takes note of what has been decided and reserves the right to read the reasons to evaluate a possible appeal” and expresses the “great bitterness” of the club and its millions of fans “extremely penalized by sanctions that do not seem take into account the principle of proportionality”.

Instead, Nedved and the other six former directors without delegation were acquitted, for whom the FIGC Court had met again. The third passage to the court of appeal was therefore concluded during the day, as planned (but Juve underlines that there were five trials in all) after the acquittal of the first time and the revocation of the second, on which however the Guarantee College. The hearing of the body chaired by Ida Raiola, held by videoconference, lasted about three hours, then the long wait for the sentence, with the federal judges who took all the necessary time while the Stock Exchange closed and the Juventus team was preparing for the Tuscan trip. “We are not satisfied, the first impressions are negative – was the immediate comment of the Juventus manager Francesco Calvo, from Empoli -. We will evaluate the possibility of an appeal, but we must read the reasons”. The verdict, in addition to establishing the penalty in the standings for the team, slightly less afflictive than Chinè’s requests, acquitted the seven executives of the Turin company for which the Guarantee College had asked to re-justify the responsibility: Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti , Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio and Enrico Vellano.

For all, the federal prosecutor had asked for eight months of inhibition. The referral of the College of Guarantee to the second degree of justice of the FIGC started from the confirmed guilt of Andrea Agnelli, Maurizio Arrivabene, Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini but asked to reformulate the penalty, the original -15, quantifying and motivating the contribution of these seven executives to what the Supreme Court of Sport had also defined as a ‘system’ that violated the principle of sporting loyalty. Net of the new appeals from Juventus, a new turning point arrives in the infinite story linked to the proceeding on capital gains. Thus the Juventus club – and with it the whole championship – also has a clearer vision of the repercussions on the upper areas of the standings. However, each scenario remains open.

In fact, in the days remaining to the end of the championship, Allegri’s team has the possibility of climbing up the table and returning to the group of teams that will play the cups next year. Then, the word will pass to UEFA, which has an open proceeding against Juventus and awaits the Italian decisions, and to the new sporting trial on the salary maneuver, the hearing of which has been set for 15 June. Another month that promises to be hot for the Juventus club, given that the intentions are to close by the end of the season. The possibility of a plea bargain has vanished for now (Juve’s proposed fine was not accepted, but there is still a window until the trial) but the outcome of today’s trial is another decisive turning point for the second.