After reading the papers of the Turin prosecutors, the federal investigators asked for the federal Court of Appeal to revoke the acquittal. A new file has also been opened to investigate the clubs not involved in the first sporting investigation but which appear in the Prisma one

It was an unexpected and powerful jolt that swept Juventus yesterday and beyond. And the focus is again on capital gains. Pursuant to article 63 of the Sports Justice Code, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office notified the request for revocation of the acquittal sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal, last May 27, in the sports trial on the alleged fictitious capital gains and requested a new trial to the light of “the emergence of new evidence which demonstrates and corroborates the existence of the disciplinary offenses (…) which, if known, would have provided the judge with a solid basis for deeming that the proof of the disputed offenses has been achieved”. In the sights of the head of the prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné there is not only Juve with its managers, from Agnelli to Nedved (now ex of the Bianconeri) and Cherubini, but also the other 8 clubs involved in that first trial (Samp, Genoa, Pro Vercelli, Parma, Pisa, Empoli, Novara and breaking latest news), with the exception of Napoli, which were accused of violations in the Osimhen affair unrelated to the bianconeri and the now bankrupt Chievo. In all, the people called into question by the federal prosecutor’s office this time are 52.

New evidence — See also Serie A overwhelmed by Covid, the Primavera stops The new probative elements emerged from the careful reading of the 14,000 pages of the investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office, studied in detail by a real pool. If the Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal contested Chiné’s impossibility of having a sure method to define the real value of a player, in the light of the new evidence this element becomes marginal for the Public Prosecutor’s Office. In the 106 pages of the appeal, Chiné brings new elements such as telephone interceptions, environmental interceptions, computer communications and handwritten documents which – we read – “demonstrate the existence of a system, of an organization, of a budget planning for the sale of players carried out not for technical reasons but for reasons exclusively connected to the need to achieve certain economic-financial results through tricks”. From Paratici’s “Black Book” to the interceptions of Cherubini, Agnelli and even Allegri, there are many new elements that the federal prosecutor could not have acquired earlier.

Now — The Federal Court of Appeal now has up to 30 days to convene the hearing and, immediately after a “regardless” phase on the admissibility of the revocation request, it will move on to the process which immediately involves all the parties involved. We will start with the Public Prosecutor who, after explaining the reasons for the appeal, will proceed to ask for the penalties. They shouldn’t deviate too much from those requested in the previous process (administrative sanctions and referrals for managers), but if the new evidence suggests budgetary alterations such as to be decisive for registration in the championship, it could lead to the request for penalty points or even relegation, a very remote hypothesis. See also Want me out of class?Allegri: Juventus are unbeaten for 5 consecutive games and I am very satisfied with the result of the draw – yqqlm

The note — In the evening, Juve issued a statement in which they recalled the acquittals of the first trial and “are confident of being able to further demonstrate the correctness of their actions, the absence of new elements that have arisen that are relevant for the judgment with respect to the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal and the lack of the conditions of the proposed appeal”.

Another file — But that’s not all. In the papers of the Prisma investigation the capital gains occupy hundreds of pages. And the business in the crosshairs of the Turin investigators are not exactly the same as those identified in the first sporting trial. Many coincide (from the Pjanic-Arthur exchange to the transfers of Audero or Cancelo), others are unpublished and involve new teams. On these, and obviously also on Juve for new alleged offences, the FIGC prosecutor has opened another investigation with an independent path and which will start from the first instance of judgement. It is not known which clubs are involved but the documents speak of “partnerships with third-party companies and opacity in relationships”, referring in particular to Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Empoli, Udinese. If Samp and Empoli were already in the first investigation, the others could be involved in this second one. And in the list of “disputed” operations there are also two Italian clubs that have never appeared so far. The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office analyzed the Spinazzola-Luca Pellegrini purchase-exchange with Roma and the Caldara-Bonucci one with Milan. Only in the first case, according to the summary pages of the deeds, are there wiretaps (Cherubini says: “It’s a very long queue… and it has led you to carry out some operations… which otherwise in a normal context you cannot do … Spinazzola-Pellegrini you can’t do it!”). See also Atalanta, Musso: the purchase of 20 million has already been paid off

December 22, 2022 (change December 23, 2022 | 00:23)

