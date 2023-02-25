Home Sports Capital gains process, Sandulli suspends himself as vice president of the Guarantee College – Football
Piero Sandulli suspended himself from the position of vice president of the second section of the Sports Guarantee College. The judge, a few weeks ago, had released some statements in the press regarding the sentence that condemned Juventus to -15 points in the championship. Statements that the College of Guarantee at Coni had specified in a note dated February 3 were “in a personal capacity”.

Sandulli, who was president of the Federal Court of Appeal at the time of Calciopoli, had explained why only Juventus was penalized in the capital gains trial. “Consob intervened because Juve is listed on the Stock Exchange. It carries out a more accurate analysis of the financial statements: they are more extensive controls than unlisted companies. This is the reason why there was a further investigation against Juve and not of the other companies for which no further hypothesis of offense has been found.” Motivation from which the federal body from which he resigned immediately dissociated himself.

