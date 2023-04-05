Home Sports Capital gains, Rome, Lazio and Salernitana offices searched: Lotito, Friedkin and Tare investigated
There is a lighthouse of two procure on the buying and selling of football players Roma, Lazio e Salernitana from 2017 to 2021. The magistrates of the Capital and Tivoli are conducting two different investigationsone on the Giallorossi and one on the two clubs that until recently were in the hands of Claudius Lotitoentrust to Finance Guard which he did today searches at the headquarters of the three companies of A league. In the file on Lazio and Salernitana they are suspects Lotito himself, The Tares e Angelo Fabiani, sporting director of the Campania region, and four other people. The Roman prosecutors have instead entered in the register of suspects i Friedkinthe former president James Pallotta e Mauro Baldissoniformer general manager and former vice-president.

The hypotheses of crime are, for various reasons, false social communicationsissue of invoices per non-existent operations and fraudulent misrepresentation through the use of invoices for non-existent transactions. These are disputes also advanced by the Turin magistrates in the investigation that led to the request for indictment for Andrea Agnelli and other former executives of the Juventus. Just like the black and whites, until last September 14thwhen then the was completed delistingthe Giallorossi were quoted at Bagwhile Lazio is still on the market.

As far as the Biancocelesti and Salernitana are concerned, the Guardia di Finanza explains in a note, this is an investigation to clarify the “player transfer operations between the two companies which have been owned by Lotito for several seasons. At the center of the investigations are the passages of Jean-Daniel’s rights Akpro bagBiagio MorroneTiago Single house and Emmanuel Cicerelli. The searches were arranged in order to acquire “accounting and non-accounting documentation” regarding the transfer of players’ rights, the Fiamme Gialle continue, which are carrying out the investigations arranged by the prosecutor of Tivoli competent on Formello where the biancoceleste club is based.

“In particular – reads the note – the one relating to the contracts signed between the two clubs, the agreements between the clubs and the individual players, the payments made, the methods with which the official sale price was fixed and the value of the players sold”. During the searches, several documents were seized in the Giallorossi’s offices. The investigations, the investigators point out, “they are not related to others” carried out by other prosecutors “of which there has been news in the media”, in short, excluding that for the Giallorossi it is the start of the investigations for Luca’s exchange with Juve Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola.

