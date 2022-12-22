Juve reacts to the request for revocation of the FIGC prosecutor’s office with a press release in which it reconstructs the story and reiterates the line it has held so far. After recalling the acquittals in sports “for the absence of any disciplinary offense in relation to the evaluation of the effects of certain transfers of players’ registration rights on the financial statements and the accounting of capital gains”, the Juventus club underlines in the note: “The club may articulate their defenses within the terms established by the code, confident of being able to further demonstrate the correctness of their actions, the absence of new elements that have arisen that are relevant for the judgment with respect to the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal and the lack of the conditions of the proposed appeal” .