The Vienna Capitals are the third team to reach the semi-finals of the ICE Hockey League. The Viennese easily won their home game against Innsbruck 5-1 on Sunday and won the “best of seven” series 4-2. Black Wings Linz, on the other hand, managed to equalize 3:3 in a duel with the regular season winner HCB Südtirol with a 2:1 after extra time, which means that there will be a decisive game in Bozen on Tuesday.

Read more …