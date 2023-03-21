Home Sports Capitals throw Innsbruck out of the play-off
Capitals throw Innsbruck out of the play-off

The Vienna Capitals are the third team to reach the semi-finals of the ICE Hockey League. The Viennese easily won their home game against Innsbruck 5-1 on Sunday and won the “best of seven” series 4-2. Black Wings Linz, on the other hand, managed to equalize 3:3 in a duel with the regular season winner HCB Südtirol with a 2:1 after extra time, which means that there will be a decisive game in Bozen on Tuesday.

