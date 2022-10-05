The actress and former vice president of Lega Pro and head of delegation of the women’s national team: “We broke up in the summer of 2021, but when I got pregnant I asked him to stay close to me”

Cristiana Capotondi, former vice president of Lega Pro and head of delegation of the women’s national team, became a mother on September 16 of a little girl, Anna, but at Ansa she has now revealed that the little girl is not the daughter of Andrea Pezzi, her historical partner. “Andrea and I separated for more than a year and a half, but I asked him to be with me for the birth of my baby,” said the actress.

The statement — “Anna was born on Friday 16 September – said Capotondi -. The birth of my daughter is an immense joy that today I am happy to share. When I discovered I was expecting a child from another person, my long 15-year relationship with Andrea Pezzi she had already been interrupted for several months. Despite this, it came natural to me to seek the protection and complicity of Andrea, our affection and our bond remain so strong. Thanks to Andrea for having accompanied us up to here. We will be forever grateful to you. I also thank all those who, even knowing, have respected our privacy and those who, from today, will choose to do so “.

Admiration and esteem — Pieces in turn declared: “After 15 years together, at the beginning of summer ’21, Cristiana and I decided to separate without communicating it in order to take all the time to calmly reorganize our lives. When, at the beginning this year, Cristiana discovered she was expecting a baby, even though I was not the father, she asked me to stay close to her in the long and delicate phase of her pregnancy. She wanted to protect such an important moment. Today more than ever, Cristiana is all right my admiration and my esteem ”. See also Goggia, prudence prevails no to the Super-G

4 October

