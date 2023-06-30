Cappelletti will lead the women’s ‘A’, compliments of Lega Pro – Calcio

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 29 – “From today, women’s football will count on a person of great qualities”. This is what the president of Lega Pro affirms. Matteo Marani, regarding Federica Cappelletti elected today at the helm of the professional women’s soccer division. “My sincere congratulations and good luck go to her – concludes the president of Lega Pro Marani – also on behalf of all the clubs in Lega Pro. Federica Cappelletti is a woman of great stature who will follow Italian women’s football in the best way”. (HANDLE).



]]>

]]>

