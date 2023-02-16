Picturesque away match for the Savoyard ultras engaged in Capri against the local team, also a militant in Group A of the Campanian Excellence. The day of the supporter biancoscudati begins at the port of Sorrento, with the relative embarkation on the hydrofoils directed to one of the most famous Italian islands in the world.

Savoia aren’t exactly having a great season and are occupying the slums of the table, with the serious risk of remaining entangled in the fight not to relegate. An ordeal in which the Torrese people have been entangled for years, between failures, anonymous championships and bitter disappointments. Never like today, therefore, have these fifty faithful fully embodied the spirit of the fans, demonstrating once again how much Torre Annunziata deserves other stages.

Upon their arrival, the ultras find a security service that is anything but soft. Evidently accustomed to welcoming only hordes of wealthy German and American tourists, the locals must have found it very tiring having to contain this gang of boys who arrived peacefully on the island to watch the match. The Savoyard snake stages a small procession up to the stadium San Costanzowhere the rapid-fire department is waiting for them, which will confine them in a corner of the facility, supervising them on sight, as if it were a contingent of lifers destined for Poggioreale.

Net of all this, it is one of those trips that deserves to be experienced well, both for its uniqueness and for the substance with which it is carried out. The ultras of Savoy, therefore, place all their material and begin to support the team and their ideal without stopping. A cheering that makes use of numerous clapping, choruses to answer and hymns to being ultras. On the pitch, needless to say, the biancoscudati do not reciprocate and in the end they come out defeated 2-1, receiving all the bitterness of those who have taken on the trip (which, moreover, considering the distance, has far from negligible costs: hydrofoil 40 euros return!).

Nothing to report for the home crowd, i Boys – group that has been following the team since the beginning of the season – perhaps in dispute, they are not present in the stands. Outflow phase without problems, with the police busy hastily escorting the ladyfingers to the embarkations. Twenty minutes of navigation and the vehicle can once again dock on dry land. With the sun having now gone to sleep behind the Gulf, the bitterness of yet another sporting failure and the pride, on their part, of having once again represented Torre Annunziata beyond the city borders.

Text by the editorial staff

Photo David Gallo