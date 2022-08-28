sant’alessio

Captain Fabio Filadelfia officially returned to the ranks on Tuesday. For him a special permit to rejoin the team late with respect to his teammates, allowing him to enjoy the only period of vacation possible for work reasons (he works in the catering sector). «I thank the club, the coach and the players for giving me this chance – smiles Filadelfia – but I really couldn’t do otherwise, they were two very hard years due to Covid and I absolutely needed to take a break. Now I’m ready and I plunged back into football with great enthusiasm ». In all likelihood, Filadelfia will therefore already be on the field on Tuesday evening in Broni for the second round of the Italian Cup against Omar Albertini’s Oltrepo. Which, among other things, the Academy will also face at the championship debut on Sunday 4 September. «A demanding start – Filadelfia admits – Omar is a fantastic friend and coach for me. I’m thirty-five and I can say that in football there are few people who really enter your heart. He is one of those. Like Gianluca Gaudio, who is a friend for whom I have great respect because he is now my coach too: he is young and strong ». Philadelphia’s impact with the Academy in the first training session was very positive. «I found great enthusiasm, a great position in everyone – the captain admits – we want to take away some satisfaction and certainly not suffer like last year. We have the good fortune to work calmly, also thanks to the president. However, he naturally sets out to try to win them all. I am happy that the hard core has remained and also that Salzano is back. I met Zenga, with whom I have never played, but his roadmap speaks for him. He seemed like a smart guy to me. And then, let me tell you, we have really strong 2004 and 2005, shrewd and already soccer players “.—

Daniela Scherrer