Home Sports Car against traffic on the A23 motorway for 16 km, come on!
Sports

Car against traffic on the A23 motorway for 16 km, come on!

by admin
Car against traffic on the A23 motorway for 16 km, come on!

The driver was found to have a blood alcohol content five times higher than normal. Fortunately there were no accidents. The intervention of the Stradale was providential

He took the A23 motorway in a northerly direction and, drunk, traveled it for 16 kilometres, including 5 tunnels, until he was stopped by the traffic police. The driver, an Austrian citizen, was then reported for driving while intoxicated and subjected to a fine of between 2,670 and 10,700 euros, with revocation of his licence, for having traveled a stretch of motorway against traffic.

what happened

The episode dates back to the early hours of Thursday, when the traffic police’s motorway operations center in Udine received a report of a Kia station wagon in the wrong direction on the motorway section towards Austria. The vehicle proceeded in the fast lane, brushing past the other cars. Traffic was immediately blocked at the height of the Ugovizza motorway barrier, creating a wall of vehicles. A few minutes later the man was blocked by the Amaro polstrada patrol. The driver, a resident of Villach, immediately appeared in altered psycho-physical conditions: subjected to the alcohol test, this gave a result 5 times higher than the legal limits.

See also  Udinese gets rid of the rust: draw with Tabor

You may also like

F1 and MotoGP, Verstappen-Bagnaia kings of the same...

Juve, interview with Ezio Greggio on Del Piero

Football, Chiarella’s brace gives Bajo La Serra the...

Pensions: here is the expenditure for old age...

World Cup, how many Croatia passed from Serie...

Medal-winning athletes from Ivrea were awarded

Football, skiing accident and season over for Neuer

World Cup, between fights and hugs football stories...

Nahuel Molina against Atletico Madrid, Argentina, the barbecue...

Eva Kaili, “bags of banknotes found in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy