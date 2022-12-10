He took the A23 motorway in a northerly direction and, drunk, traveled it for 16 kilometres, including 5 tunnels, until he was stopped by the traffic police. The driver, an Austrian citizen, was then reported for driving while intoxicated and subjected to a fine of between 2,670 and 10,700 euros, with revocation of his licence, for having traveled a stretch of motorway against traffic.

what happened

—

The episode dates back to the early hours of Thursday, when the traffic police’s motorway operations center in Udine received a report of a Kia station wagon in the wrong direction on the motorway section towards Austria. The vehicle proceeded in the fast lane, brushing past the other cars. Traffic was immediately blocked at the height of the Ugovizza motorway barrier, creating a wall of vehicles. A few minutes later the man was blocked by the Amaro polstrada patrol. The driver, a resident of Villach, immediately appeared in altered psycho-physical conditions: subjected to the alcohol test, this gave a result 5 times higher than the legal limits.