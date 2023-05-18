Car bike racks: how to choose the most suitable one

Il car bike rack is an indispensable accessory when it comes to transport one, two or more bicycles up to 4, for example to take it with you on holiday or to go for a race. If in fact, with a fairly roomy trunk, folding down the rear seats and with some forethought, it is also possible carry only one bicycle inside the passenger compartment of the car, when there are already two bikes to transport, it is inevitable to think of buying a car bike rack. Basically, there are 3 main categories of bike racks for the car:

Car roof rack

Rear car bike rack on the tailgate

Rear car bike rack on towbar

Car bike rack: how to choose

Each car bike rack model obviously has its pros and cons, adapts more or less well to different types of cars and to the particular needs of the owners, and requires some attention from consider carefully before buying: the type and number of bicycles to be transported, including their weight, the presence or absence of roof bars on the car, how to open the boot or tailgate, the height and length of the car are all aspects to be carefully evaluated when choosing the bike rack for the car.

Roof mounted car rack: pros and cons

I car bike rack on the roof of the car they are generally the cheapest, which is why they are the most widespread, even if they are not necessarily the most practical or the most advantageous. Broadly speaking, a roof mounted bike rack is made up of 1 or 2 channels that are fixed to the roof bars of the car; the channels are used to support the wheels of the bicycles, complete with tyres, and then there is normally a vice that hooks onto the down tube of the bicycle to hold it in position (here the explanation of the tubes of a bike frame). On the other hand, some models of roof-mounted bike carriers require the front wheel to be disassembled to fix the dropouts directly to the raceway. The best models of roof bike carriers have adjustable channels, to fit and perfectly contain different widths of tyres, from those of racing bikes to XL ones of MTBs.

The price, as mentioned, is certainly one of the pros in favor of roof-mounted bike racks, together with the fact that there is no need to disassemble it, for example during a summer holiday, and leaves free access to the trunk or tailgate. Instead, there are at least 3 cons to evaluate: putting one or two bikes on the roof of a car it may not be easy, for the weight of the bicycles (for example those with pedal assistance which, including the battery, are around 20kg); for the height of the car, for example SUV or van model; for the not tall stature of the motorist cyclist. Furthermore, the height that can be reached with bikes on the roof must always be considered, in the case of passages in historic centers with balconies or under bridges of low height. Finally one or more bicycles on the roof of the car as well as a weight represent a deterioration of aerodynamicswith a consequent increase in consumption: for an occasional trip it may not have a lot of impact, but if you travel often with bicycles, the savings in the purchase are nullified with higher fuel consumption.

Rear car bike rack on the tailgate

Il rear car bike rack on the tailgate it is often there choice with the best compromises between cost and practicality . They are more expensive than the roof ones, due to the greater structure, but less than the tow hook ones, and normally allow you to carry up to three bicycles. Rear bike racks consist of a structure that leans against the tailgate and hooks and straps to secure it to the car. Bicycles are normally hooked up via the horizontal tube, therefore without support.

Among the pros of these rear bike racks there is certainly the easy loading and unloading of bicycles, even if, since there are no support channels, there is a risk in the lower quality models that the bicycles vibrate or bang against each other. Obviously the bicycles hooked on the tailgate block the view from the rear view mirror inside and lengthen the shape of the car, imposing particular attention when parking in addition to the sign of protruding loads. Furthermore, the fact that the coupling takes place via the horizontal tube makes them suitable only for bikes with a straight and truly horizontal horizontal tube, preventing the coupling to women’s city bikes but also to those with slope geometry. In the end, preventing the tailgate from openinglimit accessibility during transport and must be disassembled as soon as the bicycles are unloaded, an aspect to bear in mind also according to the availability of space in which to store the bicycle rack.

Rear car bike rack on towbar

I rear car bike rack on towbar are undoubtedly the most expensive, obviously require the presence of the tow hook, which must be approved in the car booklet, but they are also the most practical and safe ones . The tow hook bike carriers obviously rest on the tow hook by means of a bracket, there are models that allow the transport of up to 4 bicyclesare equipped both with channels on which to rest the bicycle wheels, as for the roof mounted bike racks, and with brackets to fix them avoiding making them bang together (brackets which normally consist of an articulated arm that adapts to be hooked to any frame tube type).

They are definitely the ones that allow easier loading and hookingalso limit, at least partially, the rear view as well as the opening of the boot or tailgate (although some models have a joint that allows the entire bike trolley to be tilted), and require the affixing of the plate and sign approved for protruding loads, under penalty of a fine.

How to transport bicycles with the car bike rack

Buying a car carrier is only half of what is needed to transport bicycles by car. Then you have to pay close attention to the load, fastening and driving style. First of all it is essential to fix them well but in order not to damage the frame, it may be useful to use soft material to be placed around the frame at the point where it is hooked to the bracket: a kitchen sponge, one of the soft square ones, can be a practical and economical solution. With any type of bike rack it is good unhook each accessory, sometimes including the saddle in the event of rain (in case, however, it is necessary to plug the seat tube and prevent water from entering it). In the rear bike racks, the bikes are placed with the handlebars alternately on the right and left, with the heaviest first and closest to the tailgate and the lightest last. The bikes are transported with inflated tires to reduce friction with the raceways and the resulting noise. Finally, for safety reasons, it is always better to secure two or more bikes together with padlocks, in order to make it much more complicated to detach even one to steal it.

