Repairing a damaged car or motorbike will cost an average of 15% more in 2023. And supply interruptions will lead to higher expectations. In defense of the consumer there are the guidelines of Federcarrozieri

Repairing a car or motorbike in a body shop will cost more and the time required to complete the work will be longer. This was stated by Federcarrozzieri, the association that represents Italian bodyshops. “During 2022, the costs of consumables for bodyshops exploded as a combined effect of high energy prices and the constant rise in the price of spare parts, an item that accounts for around 70% of the average cost of repairs – explains Federcarrozzieri in a note – The operators in the sector have only partially managed to absorb the higher costs to be borne by them, with the consequence that in the current year the public price lists relating to repairs have undergone inevitable increases.Further increases are foreseen for 2023, with the costs of the interventions destined to rise on average by +15% compared to the beginning of 2022”.

bumper, what the cost — Federcarrozzieri has analyzed some of the most common types of intervention, verifying how the expenditure borne by motorists will change in 2023 due to the high energy cost and the higher costs of spare parts. For example, "repairing the rear bumper of a small utility vehicle damaged following a rear-end collision will cost an average of 1,950 euros compared to approximately 1,700 euros at the beginning of 2022, with an increase of +14.7%. To replace a windshield on a city car, the expense will rise from an average of 1,120 euros to around 1,300 euros (+16%).In the event of damage to the side doors of a high-level SUV, the cost will go from 9,700 euros in the first months of 2022 to 11,200 euros in 2023 (+15, 4%)".

increased expectations — Federcarrozzieri then underlines how the crisis in raw materials and components has increased the difficulty of procuring spare parts and materials, extending waiting times to the detriment of motorists, which grow by up to +20% compared to last year. “Faced with this situation, an increasing number of consumers are turning to improvised body repairers without any authorization for repairs, who to marginalize costs resort to lower cost and lower quality spare parts, often performing work in an approximate way so as to reduce the times, with consequences both on the quality of the service and on road safety” affirms the president Davide Galli.

in defense of the customer — "This is also why Federcarrozzieri – continues Galli – has contributed to the formulation of the guidelines for the repair of vehicles in a workmanlike manner (art. 1 paragraph 10 of the Competition Law n. 124 of 2017) which finally provide consumers with an agile tool for understanding and evaluate the quality of the repair also with respect to the processing methods and materials used". The guidelines provide, for example, that information on the spare parts to be replaced must be provided right from the manufacturing estimate, each identified with their code, thus allowing the consumer to know exactly which spare part will be fitted, its price and its specific type. Furthermore, the estimate must contain the number of labor hours, the labor rate, the cost of paint materials, consumables and, for environmental purposes, the item relating to waste disposal costs.