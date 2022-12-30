Home Sports Car fines 2023: no increases
Car fines 2023: no increases

Green light from the Senate for the 2023 Budget Law. Excluding increases in road fines for the next two years

There will be no much feared increase (the rise would have been 15.6%) in the amounts of fines starting from 1 January. The confirmation comes directly from the Senate which, on 29 December, approved (with 109 yes, 76 no and one abstention) the 2023 budget law presented by the government. And so, “in consideration of the exceptional nature of the current economic situation”, in Rome it was decided to suspend the biennial update of the amounts of the sanctions.

risk averted

The risk of a blow, especially from an economic point of view, was very real. With the favorable vote of Palazzo Madama, on the other hand, this prospect was shelved at least until the end of 2024. Also in the next two years, therefore, the parking ban will be sanctioned with a 41 euro fine, as will the penalty for using of the mobile phone behind the wheel will have an amount equal to 165 euros. No retouching even for unauthorized access to a restricted traffic area (83 euros) or for violation of the speed limit by more than 60 km/h (in this case the amount is 845 euros).

