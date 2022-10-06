The 112,562 registrations of new cars registered in Italy in September-June mark a growth of 5.7% compared to the same month in 2021. Hybrid, electric and plug-in technologies are taking the lion’s share of power supplies while they are beating a the traditional petrol and diesel thermals hit the rear

Andrea Tartaglia





@

andrea_cake – Milano

The data relating to registrations of new cars in Italy in September 2022 were released five days late due to technical problems with the systems of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, an element that made it impossible to register on Friday 30 September and which required a “recovery” on the first working day, Monday 3 October. A singular fact, given that the registrations of October 3 will be in effect September 30. In any case, according to the Aci data processed by Unrae, the total for the ninth month of the year marks 112,562 registrations, 5.7% more than a year earlier when there were 106,538. The cumulative between January and September is 989,226, down by 16% compared to 1,176,850 in the same period of 2021.

RENTAL IN STRONG GROWTH — Among the sales channels that of private individuals remains the most important in terms of volumes, but shows the minus sign, with 66,516 new license plates and a decrease of 6.3%. A significant figure since it is a year ago it was the most performing. The rental channels go against the trend, with the long-term one which scores a sound + 44% (26,427 units) and the short-term one even 184% with 3,060 registrations. The corporate channel was also positive with 7,289 number plates (+ 16%), while car registrations of car dealers and car manufacturers decreased to 9,270 (-7%). See also Shocking the provincial fortune ｜ Overcoming all obstacles

LITTLE ONES ACCUME THE SHOT — Speaking of segments, only the A segment of small city cars shows a decline with 17,894 registrations (-8%). The small cars of segment B recorded 43,208 units (+ 10%), the averages of segment B 32,076 (+ 10%). All the upper segments showed double-digit growth: higher averages D at 15,718 (+ 12%), higher E at 3,234 (+ 25%) and high-end F at 432 (+ 14%).

BAD ELECTRIC AND PLUG-IN, FUEL SHOT AND DIESEL — By shifting the focus on food, contrary to what happened in the first months of the year, in September the traditional ones start to grow again. The hybrids (mild and full) are stable, while plug-in and electric retreat. In detail, 30,647 new petrol cars were registered (+ 15%) and 21,749 (+ 7%). The lion’s share is made by hybrids with 40,231 plates (+ 21%), wanting to separate the full ones from the mild hybrids, the former score 10,251 units (+ 27%) and the latter 29,980 (+ 19%). Registrations of plug-in hybrids were 4,452 (-20%), those of electric 5,088 (-40%).

THE TOP TEN OF BRANDS — The performances of the individual manufacturers show a certain heterogeneity, with some substantial increases and significant declines. Fiat remains the leader in the Italian market with 14,268 registrations in September (+ 8%), followed by Volkswagen with 8,346 (-12%) and Toyota at 8,252 (+ 48%). Followed in the top ten by Ford with 5,747 plates (-2%), Peugeot stable at 4,102, Dacia 4,771 (-34%), Renault 4,771 (-12%), Citroen 4,793 (+ 37%), Audi 5,136 (+ 66%) and Jeep 2,896 (-42%). See also "Dinamo, now we need confirmations"

incentives stuck at the stake — In the comments of the players in the automotive supply chain, there is the alarm regarding the funds allocated to incentives for zero or very low emission cars also by long-term rental companies. Two months after approval, the Dpcm of 4 August was published in the Official Gazette, a necessary step to unblock the use of funds, but an extremely restrictive interpretation of the provision seems to emerge, according to which the funds intended for rental would be none other than those previously allocated for car sharing, and to date largely unused, which however amount to only 20 million euros, just 5% of the total for a channel that normally absorbs 20% of the volumes of cars that benefit from incentives. “This interpretation greatly demeans the scope of the provision – underlines the President of Unrae Michele Crisci – and does not at all correspond to the expectations of the sector, leaving the problem of the full use of funds completely unsolved”. “I want to hope – continues the President of Unrae – that an effective solution can be found as soon as possible, also by way of interpretation, which will allow a wide and complete operation of the sector, being able to benefit from the amount allocated to promote the diffusion of vehicles low emissions “. Similar tones from those of Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, President of Federauto, the Federation of car dealers: “After the restoration and alignment of the telematic systems of Mims, the unavailability of which on September 30th had caused strong apprehension among the operators of the supply chain , the final figure for the month shows growth attributable not only to the first effects of the incentives launched with the Dpcm of last April, especially in comparison with a disastrous September 2021, whose registration volumes had recorded -32.5% »”. See also Ivrea, a fire trip but think about the great escape