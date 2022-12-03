Natural gas is the auto fuel that has increased the most, but a Piacenza farm has had an idea that allows it to cut the price

Andrea Tartaglia





@

andrea_cake – Milano

Fill up your car with methane paying almost half the price? Yes, it is possible, but there is only one place in Italy that allows it. All perfectly compliant, both from a technical and legal point of view, the gas supplied is completely identical to that which, by virtue of the international context, has far exceeded the two euros per kg, fluctuating between 2.2 and 2.4 euros after breaking through even the 3 euro mark. The difference lies in the source which, instead of being fossil like the one that is extracted in deposits and then transported by gas pipelines, derives from the processing of waste from a farm. The result of the prudent choice to close the circular economy process by equipping a biodigester and a upgrading that make it possible to produce methane for sold vehicles at 1.39 euros per kg.

from the stable to the street — A farm where cattle are also raised produces a fair amount of sewage and manure which can be collected from the cow shed and mixed with residues from cereal processing for animal feed, from straw to corn stalks. Everything is left to ferment in a plant that looks like a large pressure cooker where the chemical process produces gas, which is then transferred to the upgrading. Here it is completely purified and stored in large cylinders which feed a distributor capable of producing 1,384 kg of biomethane per day, useful for full to 100 machines a day, while the processing waste is used to fertilize the land. It is a “live” plant, with production times linked to chemical processes that cannot be forced. As a result, distribution stops on some days to allow for two weekly closings. In this way, the plant has time to store biofuel and allow for a full load refuelling. See also Dinamo is obliged to reset everything

Low-priced methane for cars, WHERE IT IS — The first CNG distributor for cars is an idea of ​​the Bosco Gerolo farm, in Rivergaro, in the province of Piacenza, which activated it in February 2022, meeting with great success, as widely predictable above all because it arrived at the moment in which the price of methane has skyrocketed. An example that other farms can follow, especially large ones, producing agricultural biomethane “Made in Italy” and “from the stable to the road”. If the Piacenza case is the first example of zero kilometer distribution, the production of biogas is a reality that matters over 2,000 plants active in Italy, of which 80% in the agricultural sector. According to Coldiretti it is possible to produce 6% of the national gas requirement compared to the current 3%, an objective that can also be achieved thanks to the funds of the Pnrr which allocates 1.9 billion euros for biogas and biomethane plants. But it is necessary to issue the implementing decrees.