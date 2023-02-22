Loris Karius’ last game for Liverpool was the 2018 Champions League final

Callum Wilson says Loris Karius has a point to prove in the Carabao Cup final after high-profile mistakes made the keeper’s career “take a nosedive”.

Karius, 29, could be in goal for Newcastle against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday, with Nick Pope suspended and Martin Dubravka cup-tied.

The ex-Liverpool keeper was blamed for two of Real Madrid’s three goals in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv.

“He has so much to prove to people,” Newcastle striker Wilson said.

The Magpies are looking to win their first major trophy since 1969, but are without first-choice keeper Pope who was sent off against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

Second-choice Dubravka is ineligible, as he played for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup during his loan spell earlier this season.

Karius joined Newcastle in September but has not played a competitive game of football since February 2021.

The German was criticised for his errors during Liverpool’s loss to Real Madrid five years ago, although it was later revealed that he was suffering with concussion during the match.

“That game made his career take a nosedive, so he has so much to prove to people,” Wilson told BBC 5 Live’s The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“He’s got more inspiration to turn peoples’ opinions of him around than anyone else in the stadium.

“There are so many emotional attachments to this game that I think it is going to be a special day.”

Newcastle could also call on Mark Gillespie, who came through the youth system on Tyneside before stints at Carlisle, Walsall and Motherwell and an eventual return to his boyhood club in 2020.

The 30-year-old made three Carabao Cup appearances for Newcastle in 2020, helping them reach the quarter-finals with victory over Newport on penalties.

Antonio backs Manchester United

Manchester United have not won a trophy since 2017, but West Ham forward Michail Antonio thinks Erik ten Hag’s side have the “momentum” needed to not only win the Carabao Cup, but also the Premier League.

United are third in the top flight, just five points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more.

Antonio said Marcus Rashford, who has scored 14 league goals so far, is “carrying United to a title”.

“Manchester United are the best team in the league,” Antonio said. “They have the momentum, and football is about momentum.”