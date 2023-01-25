The Hymer group brand had never ventured into four-wheel drive vans: here is the CV 590, comfortable and equipped for off-road use
The trend of four-wheel drive motorhomes is growing, almost exclusively in the van and van sector that are best suited to this type. In fact, many of the basic mechanics are often already offered by the chassis manufacturer in an all-wheel drive version, without having to make any particular adaptations. In addition, the desire for the outdoors is increasingly widespread and therefore the 4×4 becomes the most popular variant. There are already many brands on the German market offering motorhomes of this kind, many not distributed in Italy, but the gap is slowly closing. One of the most interesting news on the subject comes from Carado, which is among the most important van manufacturers on a European scale: the CV 590 4×4 is not only the first all-wheel drive vehicle of the House – available as a special Edition 24 model in the Blu Croma – but uses the mechanics of the Ford Transit for the first time after having used the Fiat Ducato so much.
FOUR BEDS
Thanks to a power of 170 HP and 4×4 traction, the new Carado CV 590 moves effortlessly even on the most difficult terrain. It also offers a series of innovations in the cell (with an internal height of 199 cm) and in the passenger compartment. At the rear, it has numerous storage compartments and lockers that extend around the 192 or 189 cm long and 147 cm wide transverse bed. In the living area, the transformation of the dinette increases the number of beds with a third bed, bringing the total number of seats to four. The kitchen block is equipped with a two-burner gas cooker and a 70-litre refrigerator, which can be opened on both sides thanks to the double-door hinge. Gray fabrics predominate while the furniture combines shades of cream, white and natural wood. On request, it is possible to add to the good equipment a cable for a solar panel as well as mount a sturdy bike rack. The Carado CV 590 4×4 Edition24 is offered starting at 71,852 euros.