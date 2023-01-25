The trend of four-wheel drive motorhomes is growing, almost exclusively in the van and van sector that are best suited to this type. In fact, many of the basic mechanics are often already offered by the chassis manufacturer in an all-wheel drive version, without having to make any particular adaptations. In addition, the desire for the outdoors is increasingly widespread and therefore the 4×4 becomes the most popular variant. There are already many brands on the German market offering motorhomes of this kind, many not distributed in Italy, but the gap is slowly closing. One of the most interesting news on the subject comes from Carado, which is among the most important van manufacturers on a European scale: the CV 590 4×4 is not only the first all-wheel drive vehicle of the House – available as a special Edition 24 model in the Blu Croma – but uses the mechanics of the Ford Transit for the first time after having used the Fiat Ducato so much.