Cardiac arrest on the pitch for Bronny James. LeBron’s son is now stable

Alarming news from the United States. Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch yesterday. LeBron’s son, a USC All-American, was rushed to the hospital and is now said to be in stable condition, enough to leave the intensive care unit.

USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

