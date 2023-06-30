In Nantes, remember Emiliano Sala. | photo: Reuters

A plane with an Argentinian tank crashed into the sea a few years ago in January on its way to New Psobit. After the accident, Cardiff refused to pay, stating that the transfer was not completed, but FIFA offered to pay him the first installment of around six million euros.

The Welsh team subsequently failed to appeal to the CAS and in May sued Nantes due to the French club’s blame for the Salo accident. Now he was ordered to pay the remaining 11 million in two installments.

Cardiff objected to this and pointed out that Nantes coach Franck Kita was arrested in France for tax fraud and money laundering. The Welsh team said that FIFA had to count on the animal of the police investigation with the decision.

