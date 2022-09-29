“Milan is one of the most exciting things we have done”. Gerry Cardinale, RedBird number one who has recently completed the acquisition of the Rossoneri club, expresses himself with these words during the Leaders Week in London, an event with over 3000 protagonists from the world of sport business. “RedBird studied European football for five years, meeting over two hundred clubs across Europe before choosing Milan – he continues -. I think he is a forward-looking acquisition, a sleeping giant. Our interest in the club and its brand also involved the Serie A, we have considered the growth possibilities of this championship. “