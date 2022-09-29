The owner of the Rossoneri club at Leaders Week: “I don’t think there should be a three to one ratio between media revenues in the Premier League and in Serie A”
“Milan is one of the most exciting things we have done”. Gerry Cardinale, RedBird number one who has recently completed the acquisition of the Rossoneri club, expresses himself with these words during the Leaders Week in London, an event with over 3000 protagonists from the world of sport business. “RedBird studied European football for five years, meeting over two hundred clubs across Europe before choosing Milan – he continues -. I think he is a forward-looking acquisition, a sleeping giant. Our interest in the club and its brand also involved the Serie A, we have considered the growth possibilities of this championship. “
Revenues and prospects
Cardinale then frames the Rossoneri reality in the Italian one even better: “I don’t think there should be a three to one differential between media revenues in the Premier League and Serie A – he reflects -. But having said that, I’m not used to watching a team without considering the ecosystem they are in. And I see enormous value and a growth trajectory for both AC Milan and Serie A. the Serie A system to stand up “.
