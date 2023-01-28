The statements of Antonio Careca
A few days ago the blue legend Antonio Careca visited Luciano Spalletti’s team in Castel Volturno. The former striker thus also met To install Victor Osimhen.
Careca and the background with Osimhen: “There was an unexpected event during my visit”
Below are the statements of Antonio Careca released to the microphones of “La Repubblica”:
“We havea bit struggling in communication. He only speaks English, I also struggle with Italian. Seriously, I really like it. He is a modern striker: he moves on the whole offensive front. And then he has the cheerfulness of us South Americans. The group is very united. One thing struck me.”
