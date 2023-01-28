Home Sports Careca and the background with Osimhen: “There was an unexpected event during my visit”
Sports

Careca and the background with Osimhen: “There was an unexpected event during my visit”

by admin
Careca and the background with Osimhen: “There was an unexpected event during my visit”

The statements of Antonio Careca

A few days ago the blue legend Antonio Careca visited Luciano Spalletti’s team in Castel Volturno. The former striker thus also met To install Victor Osimhen.

Careca and the background with Osimhen: “There was an unexpected event during my visit”

Below are the statements of Antonio Careca released to the microphones of “La Repubblica”:

We havea bit struggling in communication. He only speaks English, I also struggle with Italian. Seriously, I really like it. He is a modern striker: he moves on the whole offensive front. And then he has the cheerfulness of us South Americans. The group is very united. One thing struck me.”

January 28 – 1.38pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Juve, for Vlahovic adductor problem: stop with Lecce? Chiesa and Pogba, the last ones

You may also like

Lazio, the club celebrates Radu’s fifteen years: “A...

The national youth team will have the first...

Liga, Barcelona win with Girona and are winter...

Transfer market: Olimpia Milano makes Napier official

Not only Di Maria, Paredes and Rabiot: the...

Benetton Rugby puts its heart into it but...

Toro, who comeback in Empoli: Ricci and Sanabria...

Ferrari, those 1000 pit stops to fly in...

The 2024 Copa America will be held in...

had taken off from Reggio Emilia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy