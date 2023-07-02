Home » Career contract for Pöltl in Toronto
Career contract for Pöltl in Toronto

Career contract for Pöltl in Toronto

Austria’s basketball star Jakob Pöltl remains in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with the Toronto Raptors. According to ESPN, the 27-year-old agreed on Friday (local time) with the Canadians on a new, four-year, $80 million contract. The agreement is not effective until Thursday due to NBA guidelines. On Saturday, Pöltl would have been allowed to negotiate with all teams as a “free agent” for the first time in his NBA career.

