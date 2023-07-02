Career contract for Pöltl in Toronto

Austria’s basketball star Jakob Pöltl remains in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with the Toronto Raptors. According to ESPN, the 27-year-old agreed on Friday (local time) with the Canadians on a new, four-year, $80 million contract. The agreement is not effective until Thursday due to NBA guidelines. On Saturday, Pöltl would have been allowed to negotiate with all teams as a “free agent” for the first time in his NBA career.

