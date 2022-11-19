Home Sports Caressa: “I don’t support teams. Indeed, I denounced those who insinuated that I during Roma-Inter…”
Caressa: “I don’t support teams. Indeed, I denounced those who insinuated that I during Roma-Inter…”

Caressa: "I don't support teams. Indeed, I denounced those who insinuated that I during Roma-Inter…"

On Radio Nerazzurra, well-known journalist Fabio Caressa revealed an interesting background on Inter’s Treble

On Radio Nerazzurra, the well-known journalist Fabio Caressa revealed an interesting background on Inter’s Treble:

I’ll tell you an anecdote about Inter in the past. One thing about Roma-Inter still turns on social media, in the year of the treble: when Toni scores, he feels silence. Among other things, this someone who put the video on social media, saying that I had taken off my headphones and cheered for the goal, was reported. Then when I arrived at San Siro, I was taken in the chest by the fans and Beppe intervened, saying that it was even just absurd to think so. I’ve been working since I was 16 and I’m not a fan of anyone, just a sympathizer of Alexandria for friendships”.

