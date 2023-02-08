For the second consecutive year, the leading company in the repair and replacement of auto glass is the Official Supplier of the most important Italian cycling race. Indeed, also for 2023 Carglass will be the Official Supplier of the Giro d’Italia, the historic cycling race in stages, now in its 106th edition, which will be held from 6 to 28 May 2023 with departure from Abruzzo and arrival in Rome, on the majestic stage of the Imperial Forums.

The renewal of the sponsorship agreement with the popular sporting event par excellence that has marked the history of Italy and the Italians represents a source of great pride for the leading brand in glass repair and replacement. Furthermore, also in the 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia, Carglass® will participate as Official Team in all 20 stages of the Giro-E, the unique e-bike experience of its kind in the world, which takes place concurrently at the Giro d’Italia. The cycling event allows bike lovers and amateur cyclists to experience the thrill of traveling the same roads as the competing cyclists.

Fabio Felisi, General Manager of Belron Italia, comments: “We are really proud to renew the partnership with the Giro d’Italia and to be, once again in this edition, alongside one of the most popular sporting events in our country. Team spirit is precisely one of the elements on which we base our commitment and which unites us in this event in which energy and passion come together in a great common project”.