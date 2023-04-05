From 6 to 28 May Carglassleader in the repair and replacement of auto glass and Official Supplier of the 106th edition of Tour of Italy, will participate in the Giro-E with its own Official Team, led by John Visconti. For the occasion, Carglass is also launching the contest I Love Giro which offers enthusiasts the opportunity to take part in one of the stages of the Giro-E come membro del Team Carglass.

The Giro-E

Organized by RCS Sport and included as a cycling event in the calendar of the Italian Cycling Federation, the Giro-E has gained attention as a spectacular and unique sporting experience in the world.

The Giro-E, in fact, takes place in parallel and on the same roads as the Giro d’Italia and is contested by teams of amateur cyclists who compete on approved e-road bikes (pedal assisted racing bicycles). The 2023 edition includes 20 stages starting in Abruzzo and ending at the Fori Imperiali in Rome, with a daily distance ranging between 70 and 100 km.

In addition to the use of e-bikes, the Giro-E it differs from the Corsa Rosa for the place of departure and arrival of each stage, which takes place before the finish line of the professionals but under the same arc.

The Carglass team

At the forefront of the Giro d’Italia with its mobile service unit, an authentic mobile workshop equipped to carry out any repairs to the “flagships” and other vehicles accompanying the pink caravan, Carglass will also be the protagonist on the pedals as Official Team of the Turn-E, participating in all the scheduled stages.

The Carglass team will be captained John Viscontiprofessional cyclist from 2005 to 2022 with a palmares among which three Italian road championships stand out, two victories at the Giro dell’Appennino, as well as the successes at the Coppa Sabatini in 2012 and at the Giro in 2013.

“We are thrilled to double our commitment alongside the Giro d’Italia with direct involvement in the Giro-E”- he declares Fabio Felisi, General Manager of Belron Italy. “In fact, it is a sporting event – ​​which has always been a world very close to us – which conveys important messages such as sustainable mobility, but also values ​​which are an integral part of our philosophy, such as passion and team spirit, which make possible to overcome difficulties and cross any finish line.”

A contest for true enthusiasts

Participation in the Giro-E inspired”I love Giro”, a contest aimed at cycling enthusiasts, Carglass customers but not only. Up for grabs is the chance to take part in one of the stages of the race as a member of Team Carglass.

To take part, it will be sufficient to fill in a form by 15 April describing one’s bond with the bicycle and attaching a photo or video as evidence of one’s passion for cycling. At the end of April a jury will choose the three winners who will participate in a stage of the Giro-E as an official member of Team Carglass. The initiative is broadcast in all Carglass branches, on the website and on social networks.