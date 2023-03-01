



New Express News reporter Lu Yansi correspondent Zhaoqing Sports Lottery reported on February 26, sponsored by Guangdong Provincial Social Training Center, Guangdong Outdoor Sports Association, Zhaoqing Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Tourism and Sports, and undertaken by Zhaoqing City Sports Lottery Center, Fengkai County Dazhou Town People’s Government and other units The 2023 Dazhou Town, Fengkai County “Love for Mountain Public Welfare Education” and “Champion Entering Campus” activities will be held in Dazhou School.

Xian Dongmei, Olympic champion and chairman of Guangdong Judo Association, Du Feng, head coach of Guangdong Dongguan Dayi Team, Xu Jie, player of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team, Zhao Jinyang, player of Guangdong Dongguan Dayi Team, and Lu Jialun, the latest “Guangdong Slam Dunk King” and other leading guests Attend an event.

Olympic champion encourages cadets to get involved in sports

Olympic champion Xian Dongmei encourages students to actively participate in sports, take an hour a day to do sports on the basis of good cultural classes, and achieve a balance between work and rest. She also hopes that students can find their favorite sports and build a strong body Come and finish your studies and work hard to get into the college of your choice.

After the donation ceremony, the freshly released “Guangdong Slam Dunk King” and Fengkai athlete Lu Jialun set off the climax of the event, running, jumping, catching, dunking… Lu Jialun completed the dunk with a series of professional movements, which made all the guests The teachers and students applauded and cheered one after another. The wonderful dunk performance allowed everyone to witness the solid dunk skills of this grassroots dunk from Fengkai.

Then, basketball players Xu Jie and Zhao Jinyang led the students from Dazhou School to attend a vivid championship class. Dribbling, passing, catching, shooting… The two athletes patiently taught the students the basic skills of basketball and guided them to experience the fun of basketball.

“When I came to Fengkai for the first time, I was shocked by the beautiful scenery here. On the way to the event venue, I was fortunate to see the beautiful He Jiang Bidao Gallery. It was refreshing.” Xu, who was a basketball teacher for the first time Jie said that in the process of teaching the students to play basketball, he felt the youth in Fengkai’s love and desire for basketball. They are very eager to learn, and he hopes that the students in Fengkai can have the opportunity to learn more basketball skills.

Zhao Jinyang, who has won the CBA championship, hopes to pass on the never-say-die sportsmanship to the students through this event. Lu Jialun also hopes that through the activities, the students can deepen their understanding of basketball and increase their interest in sports. He hopes that more children in his hometown will achieve good results in sports.

Donate sports equipment to mountain schools

This activity actively promotes the integration of sports and education, gives full play to the advantages of sports and education resources, donates sports equipment to schools in mountainous areas, invites outstanding athletes to enter the campus, uses the power of role models to awaken the potential of youth sports, and promotes children and teenagers to enhance their physical fitness, improve their personality, Exercise will, develop in an all-round way, create a good atmosphere in which the whole society pays attention to and values ​​youth sports, and lay a solid foundation for Zhaoqing to build a sports city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

According to the relevant person in charge of Zhaoqing Sports Lottery Center, educational aid is an important project to protect people’s livelihood and warm people’s hearts, and it is related to education fairness and people’s livelihood and well-being. As a national public welfare lottery, Zhaoqing Sports Lottery has been caring for the growth of young people with practical actions. In the future, Zhaoqing Sports Lottery will continue to carry out public welfare education activities in various forms, practice the brand concept of “Public Welfare Sports Lottery, Happy Life”, and make due contributions to the revitalization of rural sports, sports and public welfare.



