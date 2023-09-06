CARL LEWIS DOUBLE GOLD IN LONG JUMP AND RELAY IN BARCELONA 1992 – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

Already winner of 6 gold medals and 1 silver in the two previous editions of the Games in which he participated, Carl Lewis is forced to give up 100 and 200 meters at the 1992 Barcelona Olympicspenalized by a viral infection that prevented him from being competitive and therefore qualifying for the Trials of American selection of New Orleans.

In Barcelona the “son of the wind” he must therefore be satisfied with competing in the long jump and in the 4×100 relaynevertheless managing to put two more gold medals around his neck.

Lewis begins his efforts with the jump test, of which he is holder of the Olympic title in 1984 in Los Angeles and in 1988 in Seoul, and finds himself having to duel with Mike Powell, who beat him in the epic race of the 1991 Tokyo World Cupwith its world record at 8.95 meters, and right at the Trilas with the measure of 8.62 meters.

All other competitorsincluding the third American Joe Greene, the two Cubans Jefferson and the young Ivan Pedroso (who will have a bright future), the Greek Koukodimos, the European champion Haaf, the Romanian Tudor and the blue Giovanni Evangelisti, they seem destined to battle each other only for the bronze medal and backup positions.

In qualifying Lewis is already the best with a leap to 8.68 metresPowell limits himself to passing the round with the measure of 8.14 meters while three nulls eliminate Evangelisti, just as the German Haaf and the Spanish Hernandez are out of the final, who cultivated some podium ambitions.

In the final, Lewis made his debut immediately with a jump of 8.67 metres, gaining the lead in the competition and keeping Powell at arm’s length, which does not go beyond 7.95 meters. Actually Lewis does not need other feats to win the third consecutive gold medal in the long jump as Powell, despite improving to 8.64 meters only in the sixth and final jump, fails to snatch the first position from his compatriot, with the promising Pedroso who is provisionally third with 8.11 meters before being overtaken and deprived of the bronze by Greene who at the fourth attempt registers 8.34 meters.

Obviously almost of ordinary administration is the relay victory of the United States quartet, composed of Lewis himself, Leroy Burrell, Mike Marsh and Dennis Mitchell (the only American on the podium in the individual 100m race, third behind Linford Christie and Frank Fredericks), with James Jett employed in battery (which the Americans close behind Cuba). THEIn the semifinal Lewis replaces Jett and the USA gets the best time, 38″14, with Nigeria winning the second semifinal in 38″21. The four Africans are the challengers in the final, Kayode, Imoh, Adeniken and Ezinwa run fast, 37″98, but on the track of the Olympic Stadium of Barcelona the Americans”they fly” in world record time, 37″40, and for Lewis it is the second gold medal of the Games Catalans, the eighth in his careeras a consolation for the lack of qualification for the two individual speed competitions.

Carl Lewis will complete his collection four years later, in Atlanta 1996, with consecutive poker in the long jump, a feat so legendary that it can never be equaled by anyone, and then, really, no one can take away a place among Olympia’s greatest heroes ever. It’s not “the son of the wind” by chance…

