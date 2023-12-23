Carl Ripken’s replacement died in Baltimore at the age of 49

Former Baltimore Orioles player and Minor Leagues coach, Ryan Minor, has passed away at the age of 49 after battling cancer. The news was announced by his brother, Damon Minor, on Twitter, who thanked everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time.

Ryan Minor played in 142 games in the MLB, with a career line of .177/.228/.259 in 342 plate appearances. He spent three seasons with the Baltimore Orioles and one with the Montreal Expos, leaving a lasting impact on the Orioles organization.

One of the most memorable moments of Minor’s career came in 1998 when he replaced the legendary Cal Ripken Jr. as the Orioles’ third baseman after Ripken voluntarily ended his streak of 2,632 consecutive games played. Minor expressed his nervousness and gratitude for the opportunity to play in the MLB at the time.

Following his playing career, Minor transitioned to coaching and management in the Minor Leagues, spending nearly a decade within the Baltimore Orioles organization. His impact on the Orioles and the baseball community will always be remembered.

