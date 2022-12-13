The 34-year-old, who has survived lymphoma, is three months pregnant. Her partner is a Dux Logroño footballer, Olga Garcia

We had anxiously followed her fight against the disease, Hodgkin’s lymphoma from which she fortunately recovered in 2020. Now Carla Suarez Navarro, who is 34 and has said goodbye to tennis, has announced that she is expecting a child which will be born in June next year. The 34-year-old former number 6 in the world rankings made the announcement via social media together with her partner, the soccer player Olga García, from Dux Logroño. “It’s already been twelve weeks of enormous joy – writes Carlita -. Both I and Olga, my partner, feel an enormous responsibility, it is a great pride to have taken this step, and I was thrilled to share it with all of you”.

Carla told Marca about her emotions: “We still don’t know the sex of the baby. What matters most to us right now, as happens to people who are facing this moment, is that the pregnancy proceeds without complications and that the baby is in perfect condition. This Tuesday we went for the first trimester ultrasound, to check that the pregnancy is progressing in the right direction”.

End of June — The Spaniard is very eager to experience the emotions of motherhood: “After my retirement from sport, since we are both still young, we thought it was the ideal time to embark on a path that fills us with joy and enthusiasm. We are very excited about everything we are living and for the experiences we hope to live soon. If everything goes according to the deadlines set by the doctors, we should arrive at the end of June. We look forward to that moment”. See also The second-to-last of the national football team has not found a stable formation and play

December 13th – 7.24pm

