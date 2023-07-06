Carlo Ancelotti Confirmed as Future Coach of Brazil’s Canarinha

Title: Carlo Ancelotti Set to Lead Brazilian National Team in 2024 Copa América

Date: Jul 5, 2023

President of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, has confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti will assume the role of head coach for the Brazilian national team, affectionately known as Canarinha, during the upcoming Copa América tournament.

In a press conference following the appointment of interim coach Fernando Diniz, Rodrigues expressed his confidence in Ancelotti’s appointment but did not disclose whether a pre-contract had been signed or if confirmation had been received from the Italian coach.

When questioned about Ancelotti’s denial of having an agreement with the Confederation, Rodrigues stated that the Real Madrid coach “has the right not to say what he wants,” implying that there may be undisclosed reasons for Ancelotti’s silence.

Although the CBF has yet to make a formal announcement regarding Ancelotti’s hiring or the exact date of his takeover, Rodrigues revealed that the Italian will lead Brazil during the 2024 Copa América. The tournament is scheduled to take place between June 20 and July 14 next year in the United States. However, Ancelotti’s contract with Real Madrid expires on June 30, suggesting that part of the competition may overlap with his tenure in Spain.

Addressing this potential conflict, Rodrigues shared that Ancelotti signed a contract that runs until July 5, 2024, indicating that the coach would have the final say on whether he remains with Brazil for the Copa América. This means that interim coach Fernando Diniz may still have a role during part of the tournament.

Diniz refrained from discussing the Ancelotti matter during the press conference, emphasizing that it was a subject for the CBF president to address. He emphasized his focus on his own coaching style and revealed that during conversations with CBF leaders, they assured him of complete freedom and autonomy to implement his preferred style of play.

As the anticipation builds for Ancelotti’s potential arrival in mid-2024, both fans and pundits eagerly await further updates from the Brazilian Football Confederation regarding the highly touted appointment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

