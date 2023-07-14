Carlo Ancelotti is set to become the national coach in Brazil.

Status: 05.07.2023 08:41 a.m

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is set to take over as coach of the Brazilian national soccer team for the Copa América from summer 2024.

That’s what Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), told the Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo after the association announced Fernando Diniz’s one-year commitment. “We don’t call him interim coach, he is the national team coach. Diniz will make the transition to Ancelotti, who will take over at the Copa America,” said Rodrigues.

Diniz, who continues to train first division club Fluminense from Rio de Janeiro, is to be presented at a press conference on Wednesday.

Negotiations with Real Madrid

Ancelotti’s contract in Madrid expires next summer on June 30th, so a solution has to be found with Real. Neither the 64-year-old Italian nor Los Blancos have confirmed a move to Brazil. But already in June Ancelotti’s commitment had been reported. Legally, Ancelotti cannot sign with the Brazilian FA until next January – six months before the end of his contract with Real.

But the CBF relies on the star coach’s alleged verbal commitment, as also reported by the Spanish “Marca”. The Copa will take place in the USA from June 20th to July 14th, 2024. The Champions League final is scheduled for June 1st, the Spanish La Liga ends on May 26th.

Vacancy since World Cup in Qatar

After the quarter-final defeat against Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar, the previous national coach Tite announced his resignation last December. After that, U20 national coach Ramon Menezes looked after the “Selecao”.

The Spanish sports newspaper “AS” reported in June, citing Ancelotti’s surroundings, that the Italian had spoken to the Brazilians. But he made it very clear that his contract with Real for this season is untouchable and that he must fully focus on his work in Madrid. That’s why he doesn’t want to talk about a possible move until January at the earliest, but without any prior commitment or commitment, either verbally or in writing, the newspaper wrote. In addition, Ancelotti was upset that the association acted as if it had already agreed to the offer.