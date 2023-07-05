Carlo Ancelotti will be Brazil’s next coach in June 2024

Current Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during the Champions League final on May 28, 2022 at the Stade de France. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

The Italian Carlo Ancelotti will be the coach of Brazil from the Copa America 2024, organized in June and July next year in the United States, once his contract with Real Madrid has come to an end, indicated Tuesday July 4 to Agence France-Presse a source from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The CBF said in a statement minutes earlier that Rio de Janeiro-based Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz would lead the five-time world champions side until Ancelotti takes over as manager.

The 64-year-old Italian manager is under contract with Real Madrid until June 2024 and he has said publicly that he wants to continue until then.

This announcement, made by a high-level source within the CBF who did not wish to be identified, puts an end to months of negotiations between the European and the boss of the Brazilian federation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, who has always considered Ancellotti as his preferred option.

Big challenge

Brazilian coach Tite, who had been in place since 2016, left his post after the defeat against Croatia in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar in December.

Ancelotti will become the fourth foreigner to take the reins of the Seleçao, the first in nearly 60 years.

The Italian had however declared on several occasions that he would retire after this last stint at Real, after nearly thirty years on the sidelines.

But he finally let himself be seduced by Brazil, a country where football is king, to take control of a Seleçao that is no longer a dream.

Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz before a Copa Libertadores game against River Plate. May 2, 2023 at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

The challenge is daunting: the five-time world champions are chasing after their sixth star in more than twenty years and their last title in 2002.

Until Carlo Ancelotti takes office, Fernando Diniz, 49, will be divided between the technical direction of Fluminense and the Brazilian selection.

