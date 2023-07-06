Carlo Ancelotti will coach Brazil from 2024

Carlo Ancelotti will coach the Brazil men’s national football team starting in the summer of 2024. This was announced by the president of the Brazilian football federation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, specifying that the Italian coach will take office with the start of the Copa America, which will play between June and July next year in the United States. Until then, Ancelotti will keep his job as Real Madrid coach. In the meantime, the role of coach of Brazil will be entrusted to Fernando Diniz, who also coaches the Brazilian team of Fluminense.

Ancelotti is 64 years old and is one of the most successful coaches in the history of world football: he is the only one to have won the championship in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain, and the only one to have won the Champions League four times ( two with Milan and two with Real Madrid).

