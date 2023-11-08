Home » Carlo Ancelotti’s Last Minute Decision on Jude Bellingham for Real Madrid vs. Sporting Braga
Carlo Ancelotti’s Last Minute Decision on Jude Bellingham for Real Madrid vs. Sporting Braga

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, is facing a tough decision ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Sporting Braga. The Italian coach will decide last minute whether to include Jude Bellingham in the starting lineup at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid will be without Dani Ceballos due to a last-minute physical discomfort as they seek a victory to secure their place in the round of 16.

Jude Bellingham, who has been a standout performer for Madrid this season, suffered a shoulder dislocation. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his participation, Sporting Braga’s coach, Artur Jorge, remains unfazed and stated that it does not change their game plan.

In the buildup to the match, Ancelotti praised the play of the Portuguese team, acknowledging their attacking prowess. However, he emphasized the need to improve defensively in order to maintain a balance and unity within the team.

Sporting Braga, who has scored 27 goals so far this season, understands the defensive challenge they face against Real Madrid. Ancelotti stressed the importance of maintaining ambition and fighting with all their strength to secure a positive result.

The formations for the match have been revealed with Real Madrid expected to line up with Cape; Lucas Vazquez, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Rodrigo, Brahim, and Vinicius. Meanwhile, Sporting Braga’s lineup will likely feature Matheus; Mendes, Serdar Saatci, Niakaté, Cristian Borja; Vitor Carvalho, Al Musrati; Ricardo Horta, Zalazar, Álvaro Djaló; and Banza.

