Carlos Alcaraz after his Indian Wells title: “It’s incredible to lift the trophy here, to become world No. 1 again. I think it was the perfect tournament. On this match, I expected a more difficult encounter. Against him, these are very tactical matches and you have to be at your best. I did it perfectly today. That’s why it looked simple but it wasn’t.
(On what he’s improved lately) I think where I’ve made the most progress is in managing pressure, not having to put up with it and staying relaxed. It’s the most important thing and that’s why I manage to show such a good level. I have no doubts in the strikes. I feel very comfortable on the court and I believe in what I’m doing. I don’t care if I miss, I just try to be 100% on every shot. »