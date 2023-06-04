Carlos Alcaraz clears Lorenzo Musetti’s obstacle without difficulty

Welcome to this live dedicated to the round of 16 of Roland-Garros between the world number one Carlos Alcaraz and the Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Quoi ? The shock of the round of 16, between the big favorite Carlos Alcaraz and the artist Lorenzo Musetti. The perfect time to break out the popcorn.

Or ? On the central court, the Philippe-Chatrier, and its 15,000 seats. There’s even a roof if the sky ever falls.

When ? In the third match on the Chatrier, at the end of the meeting between Novak Djokovic and Juan Pablo Varillas.

On which channel ? On the various France Télévisions channels. Don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted on the flips.

Who ? Valentin Baudry and Valentin Moinard will be lined up in doubles for this meeting, with Elisabeth Pineau in the box – journalists, not entourages.

What we won’t talk about? Dolphins that “know how to put themselves in the place of others”

