Carlos Alcaraz clears Lorenzo Musetti’s obstacle without difficulty

Sports

by admin
Welcome to this live dedicated to the round of 16 of Roland-Garros between the world number one Carlos Alcaraz and the Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Quoi ? The shock of the round of 16, between the big favorite Carlos Alcaraz and the artist Lorenzo Musetti. The perfect time to break out the popcorn.

Or ? On the central court, the Philippe-Chatrier, and its 15,000 seats. There’s even a roof if the sky ever falls.

When ? In the third match on the Chatrier, at the end of the meeting between Novak Djokovic and Juan Pablo Varillas.

On which channel ? On the various France Télévisions channels. Don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted on the flips.

Who ? Valentin Baudry and Valentin Moinard will be lined up in doubles for this meeting, with Elisabeth Pineau in the box – journalists, not entourages.

  • A little reading while waiting

Roland-Garros: Lorenzo Musetti, “the Artist” who delights the public, faces Carlos Alcaraz

Roland-Garros 2023: Carlos Alcaraz slips into the round of 16 and continues to intimidate his opponents

Is Roland-Garros soluble in teleworking?

Roland-Garros 2023: in the game as in the attitude, the lesson of maturity of Cori Gauff

Roland-Garros 2023: beyond the dismal record of the French, a promising young generation

Roland-Garros 2023: qualified for the round of 16, Alexander Zverev finds color after his injury

Roland-Garros: since when did the French not reach the round of 16?

The detailed program for this Sunday can be found here.

Because it’s not just tennis in life… To receive our free newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, this is where it happens.

And also. The next sports lives of the World.

